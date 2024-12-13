Left Menu

Unleashing Thrills: Big Bash League 2024-25 with Parimatch's Exclusive Offers

The Big Bash League 2024-25 kicks off with eight teams competing in Australia. Parimatch enriches the season with three unique offers, including a 600% welcome bonus, a sports tournament with a ₹400,000 prize fund, and an Instagram giveaway. Brand ambassador Sunil Narine expresses his excitement for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:42 IST
The cricketing world is abuzz as the Big Bash League 2024-25 officially commences, showcasing eight formidable teams in iconic Australian venues.

Enhancing this cricketing spectacle, Parimatch, a leading global gaming platform, announces three exclusive offers. Players can enjoy a generous 600% welcome bonus to kickstart their journey, participate in a sports tournament featuring a prize pool of ₹400,000, and indulge in an Instagram giveaway with rewards, including cricket bats signed by Parimatch ambassadors.

Sunil Narine, Parimatch's Brand Ambassador, shares his exhilaration for this high-energy tournament, highlighting the added excitement brought by Parimatch's offers. Fans are encouraged to follow Parimatch on social media for daily promo codes and cash rewards, amplifying their BBL experience.

