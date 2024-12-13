Ricky Ponting Hails Travis Head as the Next Gilchrist

In anticipation of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba, ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting showered accolades on left-handed batter Travis Head, likening him to former cricket legend Adam Gilchrist. Ponting praised Head's audacious batting style and consistent match-winning prowess during a discussion with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

Head's stellar performance in the second Test against India, which included a commanding 140, earned him the Player of the Match award and leveled the series at 1-1. Ponting noted, "He's on the path to becoming one of the greats, but not quite there yet. Nevertheless, his contributions have been truly spectacular, often stepping up when his team needed him most," as quoted by the ICC.

Over the last 18 months, Head has emerged as a formidable adversary for India, with his notable 163 in the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and his match-winning 137 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup decider. Ponting emphasized Head's knack for thriving in high-pressure scenarios, citing his crucial innings against India, and his centuries in Brisbane and Hobart during the recent Ashes series in Australia.

Ponting revisited Head's crucial 141-ball 140-run innings in Adelaide, which demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure. With India gaining momentum by capturing two quick wickets, Head's fearless batting turned the tide, lifting Australia from 101/3 to a commanding lead. "It's Travis's attitude that allows him to play the way he does," Ponting remarked. "He's not intimidated by getting out and only envisions positive outcomes."

Head's achievements in Adelaide have catapulted him to No.5 in the latest ICC Men's Test batting rankings. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)