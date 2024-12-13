Mbappé's Recovery Race for Intercontinental Glory
Kylian Mbappé will miss one Spanish league game due to a leg injury, but Real Madrid's coach hopes he recovers for the Intercontinental Cup final. Mbappé's left-thigh injury rules him out of the La Liga match at Rayo Vallecano, but he will travel to Qatar for the final.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:33 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Kylian Mbappé will miss a crucial La Liga match this Saturday due to a left-thigh injury, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed.
The star forward picked up the injury during Madrid's mid-week triumph over Atalanta in the Champions League.
However, Ancelotti remains optimistic about his return for next week's highly anticipated Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement