Advocacy for Dialogue: Tennis Stakeholders Push for Collaboration

Veteran tennis player Vishnu Vardhan advocates for a players' council to address grievances with the All India Tennis Association (AITA). He suggests dialogue over legal action, as recent elections are challenged in court by Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja. Vardhan emphasizes collaboration for improving Indian tennis governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:27 IST
Veteran tennis player Vishnu Vardhan calls for increased dialogue between players and the All India Tennis Association (AITA), advocating for a players' council to better address grievances and foster collaboration.

The call comes amid ongoing legal challenges posed by renowned players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja, who have contested the recent AITA elections, halting the declaration of results.

Vardhan, noting the need for mutual understanding, emphasizes that both sides face challenges and a collaborative approach could lead to comprehensive reforms benefitting Indian tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

