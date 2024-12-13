Advocacy for Dialogue: Tennis Stakeholders Push for Collaboration

Veteran tennis player Vishnu Vardhan calls for increased dialogue between players and the All India Tennis Association (AITA), advocating for a players' council to better address grievances and foster collaboration.

The call comes amid ongoing legal challenges posed by renowned players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja, who have contested the recent AITA elections, halting the declaration of results.

Vardhan, noting the need for mutual understanding, emphasizes that both sides face challenges and a collaborative approach could lead to comprehensive reforms benefitting Indian tennis.

