Sports Governance Revamp: Paving the Way for Transparency and Fairness

In a bold move to enhance transparency in sports, former athletes and coaches have urged the sports ministry to establish an advisory committee. The call is aimed at revamping the athlete selection process and appointing government observers to monitor National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently met with a 21-member delegation to discuss the draft National Sports Governance Bill. The delegates, including Asian Games medallist Raj Kumar Sangwan, praised the bill as a positive step towards making India a sporting powerhouse and emphasized the need for urgent reforms.

Arjuna awardee Deepak Hooda highlighted the importance of fair selection in sports and expressed frustrations over the NSFs' lack of accountability. Meanwhile, the ministry is encouraging corporate involvement in nurturing individual sports talents, aiming for a comprehensive overhaul in sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)