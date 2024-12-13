Left Menu

Sports Governance Revamp: Paving the Way for Transparency and Fairness

Former athletes and coaches have called upon the sports ministry to form an advisory committee to ensure transparency in athlete selection and to appoint government observers for National Sports Federations. They met with the Sports Minister to discuss these issues and support the proposed National Sports Governance Bill.

In a bold move to enhance transparency in sports, former athletes and coaches have urged the sports ministry to establish an advisory committee. The call is aimed at revamping the athlete selection process and appointing government observers to monitor National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently met with a 21-member delegation to discuss the draft National Sports Governance Bill. The delegates, including Asian Games medallist Raj Kumar Sangwan, praised the bill as a positive step towards making India a sporting powerhouse and emphasized the need for urgent reforms.

Arjuna awardee Deepak Hooda highlighted the importance of fair selection in sports and expressed frustrations over the NSFs' lack of accountability. Meanwhile, the ministry is encouraging corporate involvement in nurturing individual sports talents, aiming for a comprehensive overhaul in sports governance.

