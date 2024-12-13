Left Menu

Labuschagne Strikes Back: Defiant Response to Warner's Critique

Marnus Labuschagne responded to criticism from former teammate and commentator David Warner regarding his batting form. Despite a resolute 64-run innings in the pink-ball Test against India, Warner expressed doubts about Labuschagne’s performance, describing a 'lack of awareness.' Labuschagne emphasized his focus on winning for Australia.

Updated: 13-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:45 IST
Marnus Labuschagne, the embattled Australian batsman, has taken a firm stand against former teammate turned commentator David Warner's criticism of his recent performances. Labuschagne asserted that while he has faced challenges with his form, he has regained some momentum with a determined 64-run innings against India.

Warner, not impressed by Labuschagne's showing, had earlier commented on his 'lack of awareness' following his dismissal at the gully. Labuschagne dismissed Warner's observations, questioning the frequency of such dismissals and emphasizing the role of journalists in crafting narratives.

Labuschagne, 30, stressed that his primary focus remains on winning matches for Australia rather than convincing critics of his form revival. He acknowledged setbacks but remained committed to contributing to Australia's success, aiming to capitalize on opportunities to convert promising innings into significant scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

