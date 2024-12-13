Tiigers of Kolkata Ready to Roar in ISPL Season 2

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 auction in Mumbai has set the stage for another thrilling edition, with the Tiigers of Kolkata revealing their formidable roster. This move marks a strategic effort by the reigning champions to secure their dominance in the unique tennis-ball cricket tournament.

Aspect Sports, owners of the Tiigers, demonstrated strategic prowess, acquiring 16 players for Rs 97.45 Lakhs, emphasizing grassroots talent and experience. Notably, significant investments were made in the West Zone, indicating a keen eye for emerging talent. Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, expressed her enthusiasm for the new squad, envisioning a successful title defense.

The tournament will commence on January 26, 2025, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, concluding on February 15, 2025. With aspirations high, the Tiigers of Kolkata are determined to retain their championship amidst stiff competition from five other teams.

