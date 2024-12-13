Left Menu

The Tiigers of Kolkata unveiled their new squad for ISPL Season 2 during an auction in Mumbai. Acquiring 16 players for Rs 97.45 Lakhs, they aim to defend their title. The team, blending grassroots talent with experience, is set for the tournament starting January 26, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:01 IST
Tiigers of Kolkata Ready to Roar in ISPL Season 2
Tiigers of Kolkata team at Indian Street Premier League auction (Image: Tiigers of Kolkata). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 auction in Mumbai has set the stage for another thrilling edition, with the Tiigers of Kolkata revealing their formidable roster. This move marks a strategic effort by the reigning champions to secure their dominance in the unique tennis-ball cricket tournament.

Aspect Sports, owners of the Tiigers, demonstrated strategic prowess, acquiring 16 players for Rs 97.45 Lakhs, emphasizing grassroots talent and experience. Notably, significant investments were made in the West Zone, indicating a keen eye for emerging talent. Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, expressed her enthusiasm for the new squad, envisioning a successful title defense.

The tournament will commence on January 26, 2025, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, concluding on February 15, 2025. With aspirations high, the Tiigers of Kolkata are determined to retain their championship amidst stiff competition from five other teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

