Kinhult Takes Commanding Lead at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Marcus Kinhult surged to a three-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, surpassing contenders Dean Burmester, Dale Whitnell, and Andrea Pavan. Despite favorable rankings, Thriston Lawrence missed the cut after two rounds. The event marks the European Tour's continued presence in South Africa following the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malelane | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:18 IST
Swedish golfer Marcus Kinhult delivered an impressive performance on Friday by shooting a 4-under 68 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Starting the day in a tie for second place, thanks to a remarkable 65 in the opening round, Kinhult extended his lead with seven birdies, despite three bogeys, at Leopard Creek Country Club.

His closest competitors, Dean Burmester, Dale Whitnell, and Andrea Pavan, remain in pursuit, while Thriston Lawrence, the only top 50 player in the tournament, missed the cut after rounds of 75 and 72. The championship follows the Nedbank Golf Challenge as part of the European Tour's South African events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

