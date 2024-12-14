New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

Amidst cloudy skies, New Zealand made an impressive start in the third test against England at Hamilton's Seddon Park, reaching 93 without loss by lunch on the opening day.

Despite England already clinching the series with victories in Christchurch and Wellington, New Zealand is determined to secure a consolation win in what is slated as Tim Southee's final test on home soil. Opening the batting, skipper Tom Latham and new partner Will Young, who replaced Devon Conway, displayed a resilient front.

Young remained unbeaten on 42, while Latham stood firm at 36. Their partnership marked the largest opening stand of the series for either team. England made a sole team change, introducing Matthew Potts in place of Chris Woakes. Potts faced challenges initially but emerged as the standout in a bowling lineup grappling with a green pitch.

