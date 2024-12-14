Left Menu

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand started strong on the first day of the third test against England, reaching 93 without loss by lunch. England has already secured the series with wins in Christchurch and Wellington, but New Zealand aims for a win to honor Tim Southee's retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 06:02 IST
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst cloudy skies, New Zealand made an impressive start in the third test against England at Hamilton's Seddon Park, reaching 93 without loss by lunch on the opening day.

Despite England already clinching the series with victories in Christchurch and Wellington, New Zealand is determined to secure a consolation win in what is slated as Tim Southee's final test on home soil. Opening the batting, skipper Tom Latham and new partner Will Young, who replaced Devon Conway, displayed a resilient front.

Young remained unbeaten on 42, while Latham stood firm at 36. Their partnership marked the largest opening stand of the series for either team. England made a sole team change, introducing Matthew Potts in place of Chris Woakes. Potts faced challenges initially but emerged as the standout in a bowling lineup grappling with a green pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024