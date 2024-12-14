Seamers Shine: England's Strike in Hamilton

England's bowlers seized control in the final session, leaving New Zealand at 315 for nine despite a formidable start on the opening day of the third test in Hamilton.

New Zealand's initial pairs, Tom Latham and Will Young, erected a solid foundation with a 105-run partnership. However, lost momentum by the middle-order cast a shadow over their efforts. Local favorite Tim Southee ignited excitement with his striking sixes, before being caught attempting his 99th maximum.

England's Matthew Potts fortified the visitors' efforts with a pivotal 3-75, dismissing key players—Latham, Kane Williamson, and Glenn Phillips. Contributions from Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson consolidated England's command, while Ben Stokes contributed by sending Matt Henry to the pavilion thanks to a dexterous catch by Harry Brook.

