Rain Reigns Over Opening Day: India vs Australia Third Test at Gabba

The first day of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba saw minimal play due to heavy rain, with Australia reaching 28 for no loss. Openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney batted cautiously, while Indian bowlers struggled to make an impact. The series remains tied 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 14-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:58 IST
Rain Reigns Over Opening Day: India vs Australia Third Test at Gabba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The opening day of the third Test match between India and Australia was dominated by rain, resulting in a mere 15 overs of play at the Gabba.

Australia, having been invited to bat, concluded the day at 28 for no loss, with openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney handling the new ball effectively despite interruptions.

Indian pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep showed glimpses of form as they attempted to swing the ball before the weather ceased any further action. The series remains finely poised at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

