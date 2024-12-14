Rain Reigns Over Opening Day: India vs Australia Third Test at Gabba

The opening day of the third Test match between India and Australia was dominated by rain, resulting in a mere 15 overs of play at the Gabba.

Australia, having been invited to bat, concluded the day at 28 for no loss, with openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney handling the new ball effectively despite interruptions.

Indian pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep showed glimpses of form as they attempted to swing the ball before the weather ceased any further action. The series remains finely poised at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)