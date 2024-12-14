Pakistan Super League's Dilemma: Luring Unsold IPL Stars
The Pakistan Super League and its franchise owners are grappling with the challenge of attracting high-profile overseas players left unsold in the IPL auction due to salary constraints. With PSL clashing with IPL dates, securing international stars like Warner and Smith under the salary cap is proving difficult.
The Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League franchise owners are in a bind over enlisting unsold overseas players from the recent IPL auction.
With PSL 10 scheduled from April 8 to May 19, clashing with the IPL, teams are eager to sign big stars like Warner and Smith, yet face a $200,000 salary cap hurdle.
While owners are eager to attract talent, the PSL's salary constraints could create unrest among local players, unless negotiations with agents bring a solution before the draft on January 11.
