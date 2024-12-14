Pakistan Super League's Dilemma: Luring Unsold IPL Stars

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League franchise owners are in a bind over enlisting unsold overseas players from the recent IPL auction.

With PSL 10 scheduled from April 8 to May 19, clashing with the IPL, teams are eager to sign big stars like Warner and Smith, yet face a $200,000 salary cap hurdle.

While owners are eager to attract talent, the PSL's salary constraints could create unrest among local players, unless negotiations with agents bring a solution before the draft on January 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)