Rajat Patidar: Battling Setbacks, Eyeing Opportunities

Rajat Patidar's international career faced setbacks, but he aims to re-create opportunities via domestic matches. Despite lackluster international innings, his strong domestic performance showcases his potential. He trusts his skills and is open to leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Patidar aims to guide Madhya Pradesh to a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:36 IST
Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar, the Madhya Pradesh batter, seeks to reignite his international cricket ambitions through strong domestic performances. Despite an underwhelming international outing earlier this year against England, Patidar has showcased promising form in domestic tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Patidar acknowledges past failures but emphasizes the importance of acceptance and learning. He has impressed in domestic cricket, amassing significant runs in Ranji Trophy and trailing leading run-scorers in the ongoing SMAT. Patidar's form is attributed to trusting his strengths and focusing on his skills honed over the years.

Looking forward, Patidar is optimistic about leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru in future IPL seasons and is determined to help Madhya Pradesh clinch their maiden SMAT title. His leadership style is influenced by his coach Chandrakant Pandit, from whom he has learned vital captaincy tactics.

