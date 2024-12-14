India's Dominant Victory Sets Stage for Women's Junior Asia Cup Final

India, the defending champions, showcased their prowess with a decisive 3-1 victory over Japan, securing a spot in the final of the Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament. Their victory came with early goals by Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi Rana, and Deepika in the first quarter.

The Indian team's first quarter was a display of dominance as they quickly capitalized on defensive errors, taking an undeniable lead. Japan responded with a goal in the 23rd minute, but India's defense held firm through subsequent challenges.

As both teams eyed a place in the final, India's cautious play in the later stages ensured their victory. India now prepares to face the winner of the semi-final clash between China and South Korea for the tournament title.

(With inputs from agencies.)