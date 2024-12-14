Jaffna Titans Triumph and Rain Plays Spoiler at Lanka T10 Super League

Rain clouds loomed over Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, interrupting the Lanka T10 Super League. Despite the weather's interference, Saturday's matches provided thrilling moments. Jaffna Titans showcased their dominance by defeating Galle Marvels with a seven-wicket victory.

Pursuing a target of 106, Jaffna reached the goal in just nine overs, thanks to the explosive partnership between openers Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Kusal Mendis. The pair accumulated 53 runs in a mere 4.1 overs, with Mendis contributing 31 runs off 16 balls. Kohler-Cadmore's 32 off 21 provided a solid foundation, further supported by Charith Asalanka's quick 25 off 11.

In another highlight, Hambantota Bangla Tigers emerged victorious against Nuwara Eliya Kings by seven wickets. Despite an early scare with Mohammad Shahzad's first-ball dismissal, Kusal Perera's swift 33 runs off 15 balls anchored Hambantota's chase of the 83-run target. Rain also disrupted the day's first match between Colombo Jaguars and Kandy Bolts, leading to its cancellation.

