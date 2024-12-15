Rugby Referee Incident Leads to Match Abandonment

An English Championship rugby match between Hartpury and Ampthill was abruptly called off on Saturday following an accident involving the match referee. Alex Thomas, officiating the game, was rendered unconscious after being struck on the head by a clearing kick executed by Hartpury's fly-half, Harry Bazalgate.

Prompt medical intervention was provided on the field before Thomas was safely stretchered off. Ampthill released a statement extending their best wishes for Thomas's prompt recovery. "Our thoughts are with Alex for a swift recovery," the club conveyed through their official website.

Despite the understandable disappointment among fans who attended the game, the decision to halt proceedings prioritized the welfare of the players and officials. At the time of the incident, Hartpury was leading the game 14-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)