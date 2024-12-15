Left Menu

Cornelia Huetter Claims Historic Victory on Birds of Prey Course

Cornelia Huetter made history by winning the first-ever women's World Cup downhill race on the Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek. She outpaced Italy's Sofia Goggia and Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami. The win is Huetter's seventh career World Cup victory and her third in downhill skiing.

Cornelia Huetter etched her name in skiing history on Saturday, clinching the inaugural women's World Cup downhill event on Beaver Creek's daunting Birds of Prey course.

The Austrian speedster edged out Italy's Sofia Goggia by a mere 0.16 seconds, clocking a remarkable time of one minute 32.38 seconds. Reigning overall champion, Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland, secured the third spot, trailing Huetter by 0.34 seconds.

The exhibition of female skiing prowess unfolded for the first time on what is traditionally a men's track, as 45 athletes competed in the 2024-25 season opener. Lindsey Vonn tested the course ahead of her anticipated World Cup return next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

