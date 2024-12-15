Left Menu

Thrilling Third Test: Australia's Commanding Position

On the second day of the third Test, Australia made a strong start with Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith leading the charge. Despite India's aggressive bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah, Australia ended the day with 405 for 7, having faced 101 overs. The key highlight was Smith's century.

On Sunday, the second day of the third Test match unfolded with Australia making formidable strides against India. They commenced the innings overnight at 28 runs without any loss.

Usman Khawaja's resilience was tested by Jasprit Bumrah, resulting in an early exit at 21 runs. Bumrah continued his onslaught, capturing Nathan McSweeney and the vital wicket of Steven Smith, who nevertheless contributed a noteworthy 101 runs to the tally.

Despite Bumrah's five-wicket haul, Australia ended the day on a high note, posting a total of 405 for 7 after 101 challenging overs. India's bowlers, especially Bumrah, toiled hard, but the tourists managed to hold firm with Alex Carey at 45 runs still at the crease.

