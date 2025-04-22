Dispute Over Cricket Match Leads to Tragic Death

A heated disagreement over a cricket match led to a tragic incident in Kandivali, Mumbai, as a 30-year-old carpenter fell to his death. Jitendra Chauhan was allegedly pushed from the second floor by his colleague, Afsar Zameer Khan, after an argument over loud phone use during an IPL game.

The two men, both residing in the Devi Internity building in Saibaba Nagar, had clashed after Khan, annoyed by Chauhan's loud conversation, requested him to lower his voice. An argument erupted into a scuffle, ending fatally when Chauhan was pushed off the building's second-floor parking space.

Following the Monday night incident, police apprehended the accused, 25-year-old Khan, and charged him with murder under Section 103(1). The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)