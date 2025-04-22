Left Menu

Dispute Over Cricket Match Leads to Tragic Death

A 30-year-old carpenter, Jitendra Chauhan, was allegedly pushed to his death from a Kandivali building by his colleague during a dispute over phone noise during an IPL match. The accused, Afsar Zameer Khan, has been arrested and charged with murder as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:23 IST
Dispute Over Cricket Match Leads to Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated disagreement over a cricket match led to a tragic incident in Kandivali, Mumbai, as a 30-year-old carpenter fell to his death. Jitendra Chauhan was allegedly pushed from the second floor by his colleague, Afsar Zameer Khan, after an argument over loud phone use during an IPL game.

The two men, both residing in the Devi Internity building in Saibaba Nagar, had clashed after Khan, annoyed by Chauhan's loud conversation, requested him to lower his voice. An argument erupted into a scuffle, ending fatally when Chauhan was pushed off the building's second-floor parking space.

Following the Monday night incident, police apprehended the accused, 25-year-old Khan, and charged him with murder under Section 103(1). The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025