Century Masters: Smith and Head Lead Australia’s Charge Against India
Steve Smith and Travis Head's centuries put Australia in a strong position against India in the Brisbane test match. Smith's 101 and Head's 152 provided a batting showcase, despite a late push from Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The third day ended with Australia at 405/7.
Steve Smith ended his form slump with a vital century, while Travis Head scored a spirited 152, leading Australia to 405/7 on day two of the third test against India in Brisbane.
Smith batted strongly to answer critics with his 33rd test ton, while Head thrived in front of 34,227 fans at the Gabba. Bumrah gave India some cheer, capturing three late wickets.
Despite being supported by a strong bowling attack, recalled Indian pacers like Akash Deep struggled without wickets. Australia finished the day commanding, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc at the crease.
