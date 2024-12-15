Left Menu

West Indies vs India Women: Matthews Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in T20I Opener

The West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the initial T20I. India's captain mentioned readiness and introduced Saima Thakor for her debut. Both teams' lineups promise a competitive match under the conditions at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy.

West Indies vs India Women: Matthews Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in T20I Opener
Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Mathews (Photo: @BCCIWomen/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a critical start to the three-match T20I series, West Indies Women's captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and decided to bowl first against India Women at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy, unveiling on Sunday her team's strategic move. For India, the match marks an important milestone for Saima Thakor as she makes her T20I debut after participating in six One Day Internationals for the national side.

'It looks like a wicket that won't change much,' Matthews noted after making the toss decision. 'It was good to have a few net sessions and get accustomed to the conditions.' Reflecting similar sentiments, India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that her side would have also opted to bowl first, citing their strong performances on home soil that bolster team confidence.

Kaur further elaborated on team selections, announcing that Saima Thakor takes the field as a fresh contender in the format, supported by a robust lineup including three pacers. Notably absent from the team are Minnu Mani, Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra, and Nandini Kashyap. West Indies' lineup features notable names including skipper Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, and prolific all-rounder Deandra Dottin, setting the scene for a promising face-off between the two teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

