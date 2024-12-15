Sports Roundup: Heisman, Buzzers, and Benchmarks

The New York Jets have initiated the process to find a new general manager, with interviews expected to start this week, ESPN reports. Potential candidates include former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, noted for his front-office expertise.

In basketball, No. 1 Tennessee secured a dramatic win against Illinois with a buzzer-beater from Jordan Gainey, who impressed with 23 points. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves signed Bryan De La Cruz for a non-guaranteed one-year stint following his release by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In other developments, football legend Bill Belichick showed interest in the Jets' coaching vacancy before taking a job at North Carolina. The sporting world also witnessed Travis Hunter from Colorado winning the Heisman Trophy after a phenomenal season as a two-way player.

