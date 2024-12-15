Sports Roundup: Heisman, Buzzers, and Benchmarks
This sports news roundup covers a range of stories, including New York Jets' search for a general manager, Tennessee Volunteers' thrilling win, Bryan De La Cruz's new contract with the Braves, Bill Belichick's inquiry into the Jets' coaching vacancy, and Travis Hunter's Heisman win. Additionally, updates on Maxx Crosby's surgery and Cade Stover's appendectomy are highlighted.
The New York Jets have initiated the process to find a new general manager, with interviews expected to start this week, ESPN reports. Potential candidates include former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, noted for his front-office expertise.
In basketball, No. 1 Tennessee secured a dramatic win against Illinois with a buzzer-beater from Jordan Gainey, who impressed with 23 points. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves signed Bryan De La Cruz for a non-guaranteed one-year stint following his release by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In other developments, football legend Bill Belichick showed interest in the Jets' coaching vacancy before taking a job at North Carolina. The sporting world also witnessed Travis Hunter from Colorado winning the Heisman Trophy after a phenomenal season as a two-way player.
