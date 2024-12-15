Travis Head's Masterful 152 Powers Australia at Gabba Test

In an exceptional display of batting prowess, Australian cricketer Travis Head scored a masterful 152 runs off 160 balls during the ongoing Brisbane Test at the Gabba against India. His innings, which included 18 boundaries, was a testament to his strategic thought process and remarkable ability to excel under pressure.

Head shared insights into his performance, emphasizing the importance of positivity and strategic movement to enhance his game. He acknowledged the initial contributions of the top order and highlighted the significance of his partnership with Steve Smith, which set a solid platform for Australia's commendable first innings total.

The left-hander's performance marks him as the first player to achieve both a King Pair and a century at the same venue within a single calendar year. Head's impressive statistics against India further affirm his capability to deliver outstanding performances, cementing his status as a crucial player for the Australian team.

(With inputs from agencies.)