Mohammedan SC Fights Tough Battle Against Mumbai City FC: Coach Chernyshov Optimistic Amidst Defeat

Mohammedan SC's head coach Chernyshov praised his team's resilience despite a narrow loss to Mumbai City FC. Playing with ten men for most of the match, Mohammedan displayed a solid defensive effort but lacked offensive breakthroughs. Chernyshov remains hopeful for future success with continued hard work.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov lauded his team for their strong performance against Mumbai City FC, despite a narrow home defeat, according to an ISL.com release. Sunday's match saw both teams struggling to establish rhythm, with Mumbai's Lallianzuala Chhangte missing a crucial chance following a mistake by Bhaskar Roy. The first 30 minutes passed without major threats.

The game changed when hosts Mohammedan SC were reduced to ten players after Mohammed Irshad received two swift yellow cards. Undeterred, the team maintained defensive resilience, only for a poorly judged clearance by keeper Roy to allow Vikram Partap Singh to put Mumbai City FC ahead.

The Black and White Brigade's sturdy defense continued amidst key saves from their keeper, yet offensive opportunities remained elusive. This defeat marked their eighth loss of the season and fifth at home. Chernyshov commended his players' effort against a formidable opponent, highlighting their persistence and dedication but acknowledged that playing with ten players significantly challenged them.

This loss is their fourth in a row, leaving them last in the standings with just five points from 11 matches. Despite the setback, Chernyshov is optimistic, believing that consistent effort in training will eventually yield positive results. He also emphasized the importance of securing a win to regain momentum, setting their sights on a victory against Kerala Blasters FC on December 22 in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

