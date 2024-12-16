Jasprit Bumrah: India's Bowling Maestro Dominates The Gabba

Jasprit Bumrah, the formidable Indian fast bowler, showcased his bowling prowess at Australia's prestigious stronghold The Gabba, secured his 50th Test wicket on Australian soil. Bumrah delivered a stunning performance, redefining fast bowling and continuing his phenomenal rise in Test cricket.

The Indian paceman's brilliant six-wicket haul stood out distinctly among his peers, halting Australia's innings at 445. With blistering pace, Bumrah dismissed key players like Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head in a single over on Day 2, asserting his dominance with the second new ball.

Finishing with figures of 6/76, Bumrah achieved the milestone in just 10 matches, boasting a remarkable average of 17.82. He set the day's tempo by dismissing Mitchell Starc early on Day 3, as teammates Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep cleaned up the tail. Despite the rest of India's bowling unit faltering, conceding many runs to Australian batters, Bumrah remained a force to be reckoned with, conceding runs at a rate of merely 2.70, the most economical among the Indian bowlers.

Throughout the ongoing series, Australian openers, including Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney, have struggled against Bumrah's fierce threat. The Indian seamer's masterclass extended beyond the opening sessions, tormenting the Australian batsmen. His bowling mastery has seen the Australian opening pair accumulate just 30 runs in 121 deliveries during the series, with Bumrah dismissing them seven times—a testament to his caliber. (ANI)

