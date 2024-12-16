Left Menu

Gukesh Shatters Records: Youngest World Chess Champion Hailed in India

D Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess prodigy, was warmly welcomed at home after becoming the youngest world chess champion. He defeated China's Ding Liren, surpassing Garry Kasparov's record. Celebrations ensued across Tamil Nadu, with awards and accolades, including a substantial cash prize from CM MK Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:24 IST
D Gukesh at Chennai airport (Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh received a hero's welcome as he returned home to India. Upon his arrival, hundreds of enthusiastic fans and officials from the Tamil Nadu government were gathered to greet him at the airport.

The 18-year-old chess player made history last week by defeating China's Ding Liren in a nail-biting 7.5-6.5 match held in Singapore. This victory shattered the previous record held by Garry Kasparov, who became world champion at 22 in 1985, making Gukesh the youngest to claim the title.

After receiving accolades and a bouquet upon landing, Gukesh expressed his gratitude for the immense support. Reflecting on his monumental achievement, he said it was a proud moment to bring the trophy back to India. Celebrations are set to continue, with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin set to present him a cash prize of Rs five crore.

