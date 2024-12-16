Left Menu

Rashid Khan's Return: A New Era for Afghanistan Test Cricket

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's key spinner, is set to return to Test cricket in a series against Zimbabwe. His return follows a brief hiatus due to a groin injury. Afghanistan's squad for the series includes seven uncapped players, signaling a fresh approach to Test cricket.

Afghanistan's renowned spinner Rashid Khan is set to make his comeback to Test cricket, as the team gears up for a two-match series against Zimbabwe. This announcement was made by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday.

Rashid, who played his last Test match in March 2021, took a break due to a recurring groin injury. Despite this hiatus from the longest format, he has remained a vital player in Afghanistan's white-ball teams, which reached the semi-finals of this year's T20 World Cup.

The upcoming series also features seven uncapped players, including Ismat Alam and Zahir Shehzad, highlighting Afghanistan's investment in fresh talent. The first match is scheduled for December 26 in Bulawayo.

