Kane Williamson's Record Century Bolsters New Zealand Against England in Hamilton

New Zealand's stalwart batsman Kane Williamson scored his 33rd Test century, aligning with Australia's Steve Smith, as the Black Caps solidified their advantage in the third Test against England in Hamilton on Monday. The achievement came as New Zealand sought redemption from an already lost series with the first two Tests having gone England's way, according to the International Cricket Council.

With this century, Williamson trails only England's Joe Root in terms of Test centuries among active players. His dismissal for 156 off 204 balls laid a strong foundation for New Zealand, allowing lower-order batsmen to build a significant lead. Contributions from Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, and Mitchell Santner ensured New Zealand posted a formidable 453, setting England a Herculean target of 658.

England's response was shaky, with early wickets tumbling as New Zealand's Tim Southee and Matt Henry made quick breakthroughs. At the end of Day 3, England stood precariously at 18/2, with a daunting 640-run chase looming over the next two days.

