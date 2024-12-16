New Leadership Amid Scandal: Rafael Louzan Takes RFEF Helm
Rafael Louzan has been elected as the new president of Spain's soccer federation, RFEF, amidst ongoing controversies including past scandals involving former chief Luis Rubiales. Louzan's election follows a period of turmoil and legal challenges, with his own legal appeals still pending.
Rafael Louzan has emerged victorious in the election to become the president of Spain's soccer federation (RFEF), following a tumultuous year marred by scandals and controversies. Louzan succeeds Luis Rubiales, who faced multiple allegations, including a pending trial for sexual assault.
The election saw Louzan, 57, head of Galicia's regional football association, secure 90 votes, defeating Salvador Gomar in a tightly contested battle. The turmoil at RFEF had prompted the Spanish government to intervene by creating a special committee to oversee governance until elections could be held.
Despite his fresh tenure, Louzan's past legal issues cast a shadow. His conviction for malfeasance regarding a football pitch contract could challenge his leadership. Currently appealing, Louzan awaits a Supreme Court hearing. The outcome could significantly impact the RFEF's quest for a clean slate.
