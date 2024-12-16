New Leadership Amid Scandal: Rafael Louzan Takes RFEF Helm

Rafael Louzan has emerged victorious in the election to become the president of Spain's soccer federation (RFEF), following a tumultuous year marred by scandals and controversies. Louzan succeeds Luis Rubiales, who faced multiple allegations, including a pending trial for sexual assault.

The election saw Louzan, 57, head of Galicia's regional football association, secure 90 votes, defeating Salvador Gomar in a tightly contested battle. The turmoil at RFEF had prompted the Spanish government to intervene by creating a special committee to oversee governance until elections could be held.

Despite his fresh tenure, Louzan's past legal issues cast a shadow. His conviction for malfeasance regarding a football pitch contract could challenge his leadership. Currently appealing, Louzan awaits a Supreme Court hearing. The outcome could significantly impact the RFEF's quest for a clean slate.

