Left Menu

Marcus Trescothick Stands by Zak Crawley Amidst Struggles Against Kiwis

Former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick supports opening batter Zak Crawley despite his poor form in the series against New Zealand. Crawley, repeatedly dismissed by Matt Henry, struggles as England aims to recover in the match, trailing New Zealand by 640 runs with two days remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:02 IST
Marcus Trescothick Stands by Zak Crawley Amidst Struggles Against Kiwis
Zak Crawley. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick has thrown his support behind Zak Crawley, who has been underperforming in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. Crawley's latest struggle saw him scoring a mere five runs before being dismissed by Kiwi seamer Matt Henry.

By the end of the third day's play, England found themselves at 18/2, with a daunting task of 640 more runs needed to claim victory, and two days remaining. Root and Bethell were left battling at the crease. Trescothick remarked on the psychological challenges faced by batters like Crawley when a bowler consistently gets the upper hand, drawing parallels with his own experiences.

Despite the setbacks, Trescothick emphasized England's long-term commitment to Crawley as a key opener, acknowledging his potential and the need for hard work to aid his return to form. England's decision to field first backfired after New Zealand amassed 347 runs in their initial innings, with significant contributions from Mitchell Santner and Tom Latham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024