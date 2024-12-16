Marcus Trescothick Stands by Zak Crawley Amidst Struggles Against Kiwis

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick has thrown his support behind Zak Crawley, who has been underperforming in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. Crawley's latest struggle saw him scoring a mere five runs before being dismissed by Kiwi seamer Matt Henry.

By the end of the third day's play, England found themselves at 18/2, with a daunting task of 640 more runs needed to claim victory, and two days remaining. Root and Bethell were left battling at the crease. Trescothick remarked on the psychological challenges faced by batters like Crawley when a bowler consistently gets the upper hand, drawing parallels with his own experiences.

Despite the setbacks, Trescothick emphasized England's long-term commitment to Crawley as a key opener, acknowledging his potential and the need for hard work to aid his return to form. England's decision to field first backfired after New Zealand amassed 347 runs in their initial innings, with significant contributions from Mitchell Santner and Tom Latham.

(With inputs from agencies.)