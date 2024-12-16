Left Menu

Olympic Champ Alex Yee to Debut at London Marathon

Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee will tackle the 2025 TCS London Marathon, marking his debut at this distance. Yee, known for his spectacular performance at the Paris Olympics, has a notable athletic background in track and cross-country racing, holding a 10,000 meters national title.

Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee is set to make his debut in the 2025 TCS London Marathon, adding yet another achievement to his impressive list of athletic feats.

The 26-year-old Briton produced a stunning finish at the Paris Olympics, overtaking his New Zealand rival Hayden Wilde to win gold in the triathlon event. Yee has an extensive record as Britain's 10,000 meters champion and has competed in both track and cross-country events.

Expressing enthusiasm for the London Marathon, Yee recalls his participation as a young athlete in the Mini London Marathon. With the marathon set for April 27, Yee aims to make his mark on one of his hometown's most prestigious sports days.

