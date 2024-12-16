Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: Staying Present Amidst Mumbai's Cricket Triumphs

Shreyas Iyer, fresh from domestic success with Mumbai, emphasizes living in the present. Leading Mumbai to multiple cricket victories, Iyer is lauded for his leadership and mindset. Praising teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw, Iyer embodies motivational prowess amidst rising expectations and pressures in the cricket arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:27 IST
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, continues to rise by helping Mumbai clinch titles like the Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup, and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Iyer, emphasizing a present-focused mindset, believes it crucial for success.

Despite being the second most-expensive player in the IPL auction, Iyer's humility remains, as he recognizes the expectations accompanying his recent achievements. He praises Mumbai's team spirit, cultivated to face challenges head-on, highlighted by veteran Ajinkya Rahane's significant contributions.

Mumbai's head coach Omkar Salvi expressed confidence in Prithvi Shaw's readiness. Preparations backed by the MCA aim to ensure Shaw peaks at the right time, exemplifying the association's commitment to nurturing player potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

