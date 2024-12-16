Shreyas Iyer: Staying Present Amidst Mumbai's Cricket Triumphs

Shreyas Iyer, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, continues to rise by helping Mumbai clinch titles like the Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup, and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Iyer, emphasizing a present-focused mindset, believes it crucial for success.

Despite being the second most-expensive player in the IPL auction, Iyer's humility remains, as he recognizes the expectations accompanying his recent achievements. He praises Mumbai's team spirit, cultivated to face challenges head-on, highlighted by veteran Ajinkya Rahane's significant contributions.

Mumbai's head coach Omkar Salvi expressed confidence in Prithvi Shaw's readiness. Preparations backed by the MCA aim to ensure Shaw peaks at the right time, exemplifying the association's commitment to nurturing player potential.

