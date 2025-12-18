Left Menu

Ishan Kishan Powers Jharkhand to Maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Triumph

Ishan Kishan's blistering century led Jharkhand to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title after defeating Haryana by 69 runs. Kishan scored 101 runs off 49 balls, aiding Jharkhand's imposing 262/3, which their bowlers defended successfully to bowl out Haryana for 193.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:37 IST
Ishan Kishan Powers Jharkhand to Maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Triumph
Ishan Kishan
  • Country:
  • India

Out-of-favour Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan made a compelling case for his T20I national recall with a stunning performance, leading Jharkhand to its first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title on Thursday.

Kishan delivered a sensational hundred, hitting 10 sixes in his explosive 49-ball 101, propelling Jharkhand to post an impressive 262 for 3, a total that proved insurmountable for Haryana.

Jharkhand's bowlers, led by Anukul Roy, took timely wickets to dismiss Haryana for 193, securing a 69-run victory. Kishan's form shines as selectors convene soon to discuss India's T20I squad for upcoming events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025