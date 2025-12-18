Ishan Kishan Powers Jharkhand to Maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Triumph

Out-of-favour Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan made a compelling case for his T20I national recall with a stunning performance, leading Jharkhand to its first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title on Thursday.

Kishan delivered a sensational hundred, hitting 10 sixes in his explosive 49-ball 101, propelling Jharkhand to post an impressive 262 for 3, a total that proved insurmountable for Haryana.

Jharkhand's bowlers, led by Anukul Roy, took timely wickets to dismiss Haryana for 193, securing a 69-run victory. Kishan's form shines as selectors convene soon to discuss India's T20I squad for upcoming events.

