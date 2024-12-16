Patna Pirates Edge Past Puneri Paltan in PKL Season 11 Thriller

The Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates engaged in a riveting clash at the Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, marking a thrilling episode in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. The Pirates secured a narrow victory with a score of 37-32, showcasing exemplary performances from Devank, who garnered 11 points, and Ayan, who contributed 9 points. Shubham Shinde also excelled with a High-5.

Puneri Paltan demonstrated commendable resilience as Abinesh Nadarajan scored 7 points and Aman achieved a High-5. Initially, both sides grappled with 2 tackle points each, putting Patna's raiders Devank and Ayan on a challenging path. Pankaj Mohite broke the deadlock for Puneri Paltan in the fifth minute. Despite Puneri's defensive stronghold, Patna Pirates began asserting their intent midway through the first half.

As Ayan spearheaded Patna's charge, Puneri Paltan's Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite countered effectively, keeping their team in contention. Five minutes before halftime, Abinesh Nadarajan's Super Tackle on Devank allowed Puneri to lead 16-13 at halftime. However, the second half saw the Pirates deliver an 'ALL OUT' on their opponents, inching ahead substantially. Despite Puneri Paltan's valiant efforts, the Pirates maintained their lead and clinched victory in the dying moments of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)