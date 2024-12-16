Left Menu

Patna Pirates Edge Past Puneri Paltan in PKL Season 11 Thriller

In a nail-biting PKL Season 11 match, Patna Pirates defeated Puneri Paltan 37-32. Key performances by Devank, with 11 points, led the Pirates. Puneri's Abinesh Nadarajan and Aman shone despite the loss. Both teams were neck and neck until the Pirates clinched the game in the final minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:48 IST
Patna Pirates Edge Past Puneri Paltan in PKL Season 11 Thriller
A visual from the match. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates engaged in a riveting clash at the Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, marking a thrilling episode in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. The Pirates secured a narrow victory with a score of 37-32, showcasing exemplary performances from Devank, who garnered 11 points, and Ayan, who contributed 9 points. Shubham Shinde also excelled with a High-5.

Puneri Paltan demonstrated commendable resilience as Abinesh Nadarajan scored 7 points and Aman achieved a High-5. Initially, both sides grappled with 2 tackle points each, putting Patna's raiders Devank and Ayan on a challenging path. Pankaj Mohite broke the deadlock for Puneri Paltan in the fifth minute. Despite Puneri's defensive stronghold, Patna Pirates began asserting their intent midway through the first half.

As Ayan spearheaded Patna's charge, Puneri Paltan's Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite countered effectively, keeping their team in contention. Five minutes before halftime, Abinesh Nadarajan's Super Tackle on Devank allowed Puneri to lead 16-13 at halftime. However, the second half saw the Pirates deliver an 'ALL OUT' on their opponents, inching ahead substantially. Despite Puneri Paltan's valiant efforts, the Pirates maintained their lead and clinched victory in the dying moments of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024