RCB Women's Team Reaffirms Bold Strategy with Dynamic Auction Picks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) women's team, under the leadership of captain Smriti Mandhana, has expressed satisfaction with their strategic selections during the Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction. The reigning champions have reinforced their squad, making it more 'dynamic' and 'ready for all challenges', as stated in a franchise release.

Among the key acquisitions is Prema Rawat, a skilled leg-spin all-rounder purchased for Rs 1.2 crore, who is expected to add significant depth to the team's spin arsenal. Additionally, pace-bowling all-rounders Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, each signed for Rs 10 lakh, will further enhance the squad's versatility.

Mandhana conveyed her excitement about the new players, highlighting their outstanding performance in the domestic circuit. The RCB's prudent strategies leave no stone unturned in their quest for excellence with the addition of England's top-order batter Danni Wyatt through a strategic trade, fortifying their intentions for the upcoming WPL season.

