Left Menu

RCB Women's Team Reaffirms Bold Strategy with Dynamic Auction Picks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women's captain Smriti Mandhana is delighted with the team's squad enhancement during the Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction. The defending champions recruited Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar to bolster competitiveness, ensuring RCB is geared up for any challenge in the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:40 IST
RCB Women's Team Reaffirms Bold Strategy with Dynamic Auction Picks
RCB with the WPL trophy. (Photo- RCB Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) women's team, under the leadership of captain Smriti Mandhana, has expressed satisfaction with their strategic selections during the Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction. The reigning champions have reinforced their squad, making it more 'dynamic' and 'ready for all challenges', as stated in a franchise release.

Among the key acquisitions is Prema Rawat, a skilled leg-spin all-rounder purchased for Rs 1.2 crore, who is expected to add significant depth to the team's spin arsenal. Additionally, pace-bowling all-rounders Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, each signed for Rs 10 lakh, will further enhance the squad's versatility.

Mandhana conveyed her excitement about the new players, highlighting their outstanding performance in the domestic circuit. The RCB's prudent strategies leave no stone unturned in their quest for excellence with the addition of England's top-order batter Danni Wyatt through a strategic trade, fortifying their intentions for the upcoming WPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024