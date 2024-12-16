Left Menu

Kabaddi Fever Takes Over Dubai: Real Kabaddi League's Dazzling Debut

The Real Kabaddi League made its grand debut at Dubai's Al Nasr Indoor Stadium, captivating audiences with thrilling matches. The event featured notable attendees like Bollywood's Suniel Shetty, who praised the sport's global potential. The Gulf Gladiators claimed victory over the Indian Warriors, setting a promising foundation for future international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:49 IST
Players and celebrities before start of Real Kabaddi League exhibition match (Image: RKL media). Image Credit: ANI
Dubai was the center of excitement last night as the Real Kabaddi League launched its inaugural event at the Al Nasr Indoor Stadium. The evening was not only filled with riveting kabaddi action but also with the presence of dignitaries and celebrities, attesting to the sport's rising popularity.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, a prominent guest, expressed his admiration for the sport, emphasizing its cultural significance and potential for global reach. The star-studded event also witnessed Indian wrestling champion Sangram Singh and Emirati sports enthusiast Tariq Al Habtoor, each expressing support for kabaddi's global expansion.

The highlight of the evening was the gripping match between the Indian Warriors and the Gulf Gladiators. The latter emerged victorious with a 55-42 win, much to the delight of kabaddi fans. Real Kabaddi League also unveiled its six-team International Edition for February 2025, promising to further popularize the sport beyond borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

