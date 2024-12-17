Left Menu

New Zealand Clinches Historic Victory in Hamilton

New Zealand defeated England by 423 runs in the third test at Hamilton, earning a consolation win in Tim Southee's final match. England, although having secured the series earlier, succumbed to a heavy defeat as New Zealand showed adaptability and determination, with Mitchell Santner being named Player of the Match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:56 IST
New Zealand Clinches Historic Victory in Hamilton
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand delivered a historic 423-run victory over England in the third test at Hamilton, marking a noteworthy farewell for veteran cricketer Tim Southee. Although England had already won the first two tests to secure the series, they struggled in the final match.

Despite a determined start, Captain Ben Stokes abstained from batting due to a hamstring injury, accelerating England's collapse. Mitchell Santner's stellar bowling performance, which earned him Player of the Match honors, decimated England's line-up, resulting in New Zealand's largest win by runs.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham praised his team's performance, emphasizing their ability to adapt to different conditions. Though disappointed, England celebrated positives, including Jacob Bethell's third series half-century and Gus Atkinson's spirited innings, despite the crushing defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024