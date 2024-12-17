New Zealand Clinches Historic Victory in Hamilton

New Zealand delivered a historic 423-run victory over England in the third test at Hamilton, marking a noteworthy farewell for veteran cricketer Tim Southee. Although England had already won the first two tests to secure the series, they struggled in the final match.

Despite a determined start, Captain Ben Stokes abstained from batting due to a hamstring injury, accelerating England's collapse. Mitchell Santner's stellar bowling performance, which earned him Player of the Match honors, decimated England's line-up, resulting in New Zealand's largest win by runs.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham praised his team's performance, emphasizing their ability to adapt to different conditions. Though disappointed, England celebrated positives, including Jacob Bethell's third series half-century and Gus Atkinson's spirited innings, despite the crushing defeat.

