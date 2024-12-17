Steve Holland Steps Into Spotlight as Yokohama F Marinos' New Manager

In a significant shift, former England assistant coach Steve Holland has been appointed as the new manager of Yokohama F Marinos, the J.League club announced on Tuesday. The move comes as the club seeks to rebound from a ninth-place finish last season, emphasizing a commitment to winning the title. Holland succeeds John Hutchison, who stepped in temporarily following Harry Kewell's departure amid a series of poor results in July.

Holland expressed his ambition to lead the team to championship glory once again. "Our challenge is to win the title again," he said on the club's official website, vowing to implement an aggressive and attacking style of play. He aims to cultivate a team capable of consistent high-level performance and competitiveness.

The role represents Holland's first managerial position since leading Crewe Alexandra during the 2007-08 campaign. He has spent much of his career thereafter as an assistant, most notably with Chelsea and England's senior national team alongside Gareth Southgate. With this new opportunity, Holland looks to build on his extensive experience, which includes reaching the finals of the European Championships in 2021 and 2024, and the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in 2018.

