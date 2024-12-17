Left Menu

Tim Southee: A Legendary Career Comes to a Triumphant End

Tim Southee bids farewell to his illustrious 16-year test career, retiring as New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in tests. Celebrated for his outstanding skills and leadership, Southee's legacy includes instrumental performances in World Cups and the World Test Championship. Tributes poured in, recognizing his contributions to cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:00 IST
Tim Southee

Tim Southee, a cornerstone of New Zealand's cricket legacy, has concluded a remarkable 16-year test career, leaving behind an indelible mark on the sport. Known for his lethal outswingers and tactical acumen, Southee retires as the nation's second-highest wicket-taker in tests, clinching 391 dismissals.

The 36-year-old's journey began as a prodigious talent at 19, spectacularly debuting against England in 2008. Over the years, his partnerships with fellow bowlers like Trent Boult and impactful leadership made him a formidable force in international cricket, highlighted by key performances in World Cup and Test Championship fixtures.

Reflecting on his career, Southee expressed gratitude for his teammates and the cherished memories made on the field. His retirement signals the end of an era but cements his status as one of New Zealand's cricketing greats, celebrated both for his achievements and sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

