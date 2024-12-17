Left Menu

Rain Holds Up Australia vs India: Battle Intensifies at Gabba

Rain caused a delay in the cricket match between Australia and India on day four of the third test in Brisbane. India stood at 167 for six, chasing Australia's first innings score of 445. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy were in action, with India needing 79 runs to avoid a follow-on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:28 IST
Rain Holds Up Australia vs India: Battle Intensifies at Gabba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The third test match between Australia and India encountered a rain delay on Tuesday, interrupting the crucial fourth day's play in Brisbane.

India, at 167 for six, is attempting to match Australia's substantial first innings total of 445, with 79 runs needed to escape a follow-on at the Gabba.

In the midst of the break, Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 41, supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy who is on seven, setting the stage for a gripping comeback as the series hangs in the balance at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024