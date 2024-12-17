Rain Holds Up Australia vs India: Battle Intensifies at Gabba
Rain caused a delay in the cricket match between Australia and India on day four of the third test in Brisbane. India stood at 167 for six, chasing Australia's first innings score of 445. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy were in action, with India needing 79 runs to avoid a follow-on.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:28 IST
The third test match between Australia and India encountered a rain delay on Tuesday, interrupting the crucial fourth day's play in Brisbane.
India, at 167 for six, is attempting to match Australia's substantial first innings total of 445, with 79 runs needed to escape a follow-on at the Gabba.
In the midst of the break, Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 41, supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy who is on seven, setting the stage for a gripping comeback as the series hangs in the balance at 1-1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
