Rain Holds Up Australia vs India: Battle Intensifies at Gabba

The third test match between Australia and India encountered a rain delay on Tuesday, interrupting the crucial fourth day's play in Brisbane.

India, at 167 for six, is attempting to match Australia's substantial first innings total of 445, with 79 runs needed to escape a follow-on at the Gabba.

In the midst of the break, Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 41, supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy who is on seven, setting the stage for a gripping comeback as the series hangs in the balance at 1-1.

