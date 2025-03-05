Brisbane Braces: Cyclone Alfred Threatens Chaos on Australia's East Coast

Australia's east coast is on high alert as tropical cyclone Alfred courses toward Brisbane, the third-largest city in the nation. With forecasters predicting damaging winds and flash floods, authorities have warned that thousands of properties may be at risk once the cyclone makes landfall.

Expected to reach a category-two intensity, cyclone Alfred could hammer the area with wind gusts up to 155 kph by Thursday afternoon. Queensland's Premier, David Crisafulli, has urged residents to obey evacuation orders, emphasizing the cyclone's potential for causing considerable damage.

Authorities have prepared for widespread disruptions, citing over 500 kilometers of storm warnings affecting millions. Schools, events, and public facilities are temporarily closing, with supplies running low as communities stock up and brace for the severe weather's arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)