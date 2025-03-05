Left Menu

Brisbane Braces: Cyclone Alfred Threatens Chaos on Australia's East Coast

Australia's east coast prepares for tropical cyclone Alfred, expected to impact Brisbane. The storm could bring strong winds, heavy rains, and flash floods. Authorities have issued warnings and urged evacuations. Schools, events, and businesses brace for disruptions as residents prepare for the storm's arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 04:47 IST
Brisbane Braces: Cyclone Alfred Threatens Chaos on Australia's East Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's east coast is on high alert as tropical cyclone Alfred courses toward Brisbane, the third-largest city in the nation. With forecasters predicting damaging winds and flash floods, authorities have warned that thousands of properties may be at risk once the cyclone makes landfall.

Expected to reach a category-two intensity, cyclone Alfred could hammer the area with wind gusts up to 155 kph by Thursday afternoon. Queensland's Premier, David Crisafulli, has urged residents to obey evacuation orders, emphasizing the cyclone's potential for causing considerable damage.

Authorities have prepared for widespread disruptions, citing over 500 kilometers of storm warnings affecting millions. Schools, events, and public facilities are temporarily closing, with supplies running low as communities stock up and brace for the severe weather's arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025