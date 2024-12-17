Left Menu

Patrick Kisnorbo Resigns from Melbourne Victory for Overseas Coaching Role

Patrick Kisnorbo has resigned as Melbourne Victory manager just seven games into the new season. Seeking a fresh overseas opportunity, the ex-defender parts ways with the A-League team while the club sits third in the standings. Assistant Arthur Diles will step in as interim manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:01 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Patrick Kisnorbo has stepped down as the manager of Melbourne Victory, just seven games into the A-League season. The club confirmed his resignation as he seeks to explore coaching opportunities overseas.

Kisnorbo, who previously managed Leicester City and Leeds United, leaves Victory in third place, trailing leaders Auckland FC by three points. Chairman John Dovaston expressed disappointment but acknowledged Kisnorbo's choice, stating it was a chance for his personal development.

The 43-year-old signed a three-year contract with Melbourne Victory in June after replacing Tony Popovic. Following his successful tenure with Melbourne City, Kisnorbo's initial appointment was met with mixed reactions. His future plans remain undisclosed, but assistant Arthur Diles is set to take over as interim manager ahead of the Melbourne derby against City this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

