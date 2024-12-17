Rain Thwarts Australia's Victory Push in Brisbane Test

Australia's aspirations for a series lead against India in the third test at Brisbane were thwarted by persistent rain on day four. Captain Pat Cummins struck early to remove Nitish Kumar Reddy, but the weather continued to hamper the hosts' momentum.

The match faced further disruption as Josh Hazlewood was ruled out due to a calf injury, diminishing Australia's pace attack. Mitchell Starc's frustration was evident when play was again halted due to light showers.

India, positioned at 201 for seven, showed resilience with Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, eyeing to avoid a follow-on. Despite dominating the test, Australia faces a race against time with the series locked at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)