Left Menu

Rain Thwarts Australia's Victory Push in Brisbane Test

Rain hampered Australia's efforts to secure a win against India on day four of the third test in Brisbane. All-rounder Pat Cummins managed a wicket before rain halted play, with India trailing. Josh Hazlewood's injury added to Australia's woes as India held on resolutely to avoid a follow-on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:21 IST
Rain Thwarts Australia's Victory Push in Brisbane Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's aspirations for a series lead against India in the third test at Brisbane were thwarted by persistent rain on day four. Captain Pat Cummins struck early to remove Nitish Kumar Reddy, but the weather continued to hamper the hosts' momentum.

The match faced further disruption as Josh Hazlewood was ruled out due to a calf injury, diminishing Australia's pace attack. Mitchell Starc's frustration was evident when play was again halted due to light showers.

India, positioned at 201 for seven, showed resilience with Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, eyeing to avoid a follow-on. Despite dominating the test, Australia faces a race against time with the series locked at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024