Ronaldo Sets Sights on CBF Presidency

Former World Cup-winning Brazil striker Ronaldo plans to run for the presidency of Brazilian football's governing body, CBF, in 2026. The 48-year-old aims to restore the prestige of Brazil's national team. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is negotiating a sale of his stake in the Spanish club Real Valladolid.

17-12-2024
Ronaldo

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo has announced his candidacy for the presidency of the nation's football confederation (CBF), aiming to take office in 2026. Ronaldo, a key player in Brazil's World Cup victories in 1994 and 2002, seeks to succeed current president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Expressing his motivation, Ronaldo cited a desire to restore the prestige and respect once synonymous with the Selecao, Brazil's national team. He expressed this in an interview with Globo Esporte while outlining his vision for the CBF.

Concurrently, Ronaldo is negotiating the sale of his shares in Real Valladolid, a Spanish top-tier club, which he assures will not impede his campaign. Ronaldo had also previously divested a significant stake in the Brazilian club Cruzeiro earlier this year.

