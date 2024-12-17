Hazlewood's Calf Injury Threatens Australia's Test Hopes Against India

In a significant setback for Australia's Test ambitions against India, seasoned fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remainder of the series due to a calf injury. The paceman managed only one over on the first day of the Test after suffering the injury during the warm-up session.

Cricket Australia confirmed Hazlewood's unavailability, stating, "Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain, ruling him out of further participation in the Test match against India at Brisbane." Both teams are vying for a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final, raising the stakes of the series.

With Hazlewood's recent return from a side issue, his potential absence means Scott Boland, who replaced him in a previous match, might rejoin the playing eleven. This comes as Australia and India remain tied 1-1 in the ongoing five-match series.

(With inputs from agencies.)