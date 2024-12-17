Left Menu

Hazlewood's Calf Injury Threatens Australia's Test Hopes Against India

Australia's hopes for a Test series victory against India face a challenge as seamer Josh Hazlewood may miss the rest of the series due to a calf injury. With both teams in pursuit of the ICC World Test Championship final, Hazlewood's absence could impact Australia's performance significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:38 IST
Hazlewood's Calf Injury Threatens Australia's Test Hopes Against India
Josh Hazlewood. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant setback for Australia's Test ambitions against India, seasoned fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remainder of the series due to a calf injury. The paceman managed only one over on the first day of the Test after suffering the injury during the warm-up session.

Cricket Australia confirmed Hazlewood's unavailability, stating, "Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain, ruling him out of further participation in the Test match against India at Brisbane." Both teams are vying for a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final, raising the stakes of the series.

With Hazlewood's recent return from a side issue, his potential absence means Scott Boland, who replaced him in a previous match, might rejoin the playing eleven. This comes as Australia and India remain tied 1-1 in the ongoing five-match series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024