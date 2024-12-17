Left Menu

India's Tenacious Tailenders Dash Australia's Hopes at Rainy Gabba

India's last wicket partnership led by Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep thwarted Australia's victory hopes in a rain-drenched third test in Brisbane. Despite setbacks, including KL Rahul's dismissal and Josh Hazlewood's injury, resilient performances prolonged the game, forcing Australia to bat again with time running out.

17-12-2024
India's defiant tailenders, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, mounted a resilient 10th wicket stand to stave off the follow-on in the third test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane. Their partnership on Tuesday effectively dimmed Australia's victory prospects, exacerbated by Josh Hazlewood's injury.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja contributed crucial half-centuries as India weathered another rain-affected day. Deep's fortuitous edge and aggressive batting brought India to safety, delighting their teammates. The gritty final partnership pushed India to 252 for nine, only 193 runs shy of Australia's first innings 445.

Australia now finds themselves compelled to bat again with limited time to take 10 wickets, hindered further by Hazlewood's absence due to a calf injury. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma faces scrutiny following another batting slip, scoring just 19 runs in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

