Ajeetesh Sandhu Shines in Asian Tour Comeback Bid

Ajeetesh Sandhu, fresh off a domestic victory in India, is making significant strides at the Asian Tour's Qualifying School Final Stage. On Tuesday, Sandhu impressively shared the lead with Korea's Kyungnam Kang.

Sandhu's remarkable performance included an 8-under 63 on the A and B nines at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club, positioning him ahead of Filipino Sean Ramos, who scored a 64. This tournament is crucial as it determines who among the top 35 players will secure their tour cards.

The week, which sees Sandhu aiming to reclaim his playing rights following a challenging year, also features other notable competitors like Miguel Carballo of Argentina, Doyeob Mun from Korea, and Jack Thompson from Australia. With four rounds remaining, players are vying for a spot among the top 35.

