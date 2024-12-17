Left Menu

West Indies Triumph in T20I Thriller as Hayley Matthews Shines

India's stand-in captain, Smriti Mandhana, expressed disappointment after the Indian bowlers underperformed, resulting in a nine-wicket victory for West Indies in the T20I series. Despite scoring 159, India couldn't restrict West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews's undefeated 85. Mandhana highlights the need for better execution in future games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:41 IST
West Indies Triumph in T20I Thriller as Hayley Matthews Shines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's stand-in captain, Smriti Mandhana, expressed discontent with her team's bowling performance as West Indies clinched a nine-wicket victory in their women's T20I series. Hayley Matthews's unbeaten 85 off 62 deliveries led West Indies to level the series with India, demonstrating formidable batting prowess.

India set a target of 159 for 9, primarily bolstered by Mandhana's knock of 62. However, efficient West Indies batting saw them achieve the target with 26 deliveries to spare. Mandhana noted the Indian bowlers' failure to execute their strategies, particularly struggling to bowl effectively amid the dew, resulting in them conceding 27 boundaries and two sixes.

Despite the setback, Mandhana acknowledged Richa Ghosh's significant contribution with a quick-fire 32 off 17 balls, hinting at areas of improvement before the next game. In contrast, West Indies captain, Hayley Matthews expressed satisfaction with the victory, considering India's score to be around par yet chaseable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024