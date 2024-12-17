West Indies Triumph in T20I Thriller as Hayley Matthews Shines

India's stand-in captain, Smriti Mandhana, expressed discontent with her team's bowling performance as West Indies clinched a nine-wicket victory in their women's T20I series. Hayley Matthews's unbeaten 85 off 62 deliveries led West Indies to level the series with India, demonstrating formidable batting prowess.

India set a target of 159 for 9, primarily bolstered by Mandhana's knock of 62. However, efficient West Indies batting saw them achieve the target with 26 deliveries to spare. Mandhana noted the Indian bowlers' failure to execute their strategies, particularly struggling to bowl effectively amid the dew, resulting in them conceding 27 boundaries and two sixes.

Despite the setback, Mandhana acknowledged Richa Ghosh's significant contribution with a quick-fire 32 off 17 balls, hinting at areas of improvement before the next game. In contrast, West Indies captain, Hayley Matthews expressed satisfaction with the victory, considering India's score to be around par yet chaseable.

(With inputs from agencies.)