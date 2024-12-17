Real Madrid's Tactical Revival: Ancelotti Prepares for Pachuca Challenge

As Real Madrid gears up for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca, manager Carlo Ancelotti commends his team's progress over the past month. After enduring a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, Real Madrid now boasts three wins and a draw in their last five encounters across all competitions.

The Spanish giants, currently third in LaLiga with 37 points from 17 games, are closely trailing leaders Barcelona. Meanwhile, Pachuca arrives with confidence after overcoming Al-Ahly on penalties. Ancelotti expects a challenging and entertaining match, emphasizing respect for Pachuca's quality and dynamic play.

Adding a note on team fitness, Ancelotti mentions Kylian Mbappe's thigh injury, stating that the forward's participation will depend on his recovery sensations. The Italian manager also backs Vinicius Jr to win The Best FIFA Men's Player award, following the forward's impressive season, despite missing out on the Ballon d'Or.

(With inputs from agencies.)