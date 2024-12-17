Left Menu

Aitana Bonmati Shines Again: FIFA Women's Player of the Year Award

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati clinched her second consecutive FIFA women's player of the year award, overshadowing Barbra Banda and Caroline Graham Hansen. Bonmati's stellar performance contributed to Barcelona's domestic treble and her scoring prowess secured Spain's Nations League win. Emma Hayes was named best women's coach.

Updated: 17-12-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:38 IST
Aitana Bonmati Shines Again: FIFA Women's Player of the Year Award
Aitana Bonmati

Spain's Aitana Bonmati has once again proved her footballing prowess by securing the FIFA women's player of the year award. The Barcelona and national team midfielder triumphed over Zambia's Barbra Banda and Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen to clinch the honor for the second consecutive year.

Bonmati's exceptional performance was pivotal in Barcelona achieving a domestic treble last season, and her goals were crucial in Spain's Nations League victory in February. Additionally, she earned the women's Ballon d'Or for the second year running in October, highlighting her consistent excellence in women's football.

Meanwhile, Emma Hayes was lauded as the best women's coach after leading the U.S. to Olympic gold and guiding Chelsea to yet another WSL title. Notably, Alejandro Garnacho's stunning goal for Manchester United secured him the Puskas Award, while American Alyssa Naeher and Argentina's Emiliano Martinez were recognized as the best goalkeepers in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

